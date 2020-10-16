1/
Wendy Wilson
WILSON, Wendy Wendy Beth Wilson peacefully entered heaven on Saturday, October 10, 2020 after her battle with cancer. Born and raised in Austin, she graduated from McCallum High School in 1973. She then pursued French studies at the Laval University in Quebec and the University of Texas at Austin. Her love for the sport of golf earned her the title of Junior Girls City Golf Champion while also launching her career into the business aspect of golf at the Jimmy Clay Golf Course where she worked for many years beginning in high school. Wendy transitioned from golf to medicine where she spent over 30 years in the medical field as a practice manager in pediatrics (Pediatric Associates and Pediatric Partners of Austin). She was a true advocate for children and families. Her expertise and counsel was sought at many different levels from medical professionals all over Austin and Texas while working for the Texas Medical Association as a medical practice consultant. Wendy had a passion for cooking and baking that she shared with her father swapping recipes and cookbooks. Her family, colleagues, and friends will treasure the beautiful holiday baskets filled with baked goods. Wendy will be remembered for her very big heart always willing to help with any task and always going the extra mile. Wendy was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Jacqueline Wilson, and her brothers, Ronald and Tim Wilson. She is survived by her sisters, Bambi Wilson and Cindy Nolen; her brother, Jeff Wilson; and her sister-in-law, Cathy Wilson; nieces and nephews, Zach (Carla) and Nick Wilson and Michael and Kelsey Nolen. Wendy would like to thank Dr. Beth Hellerstedt and all the staff at Round Rock TOC, Dr. Wiatrek, Dr. Abikahled, Dr. Ziebert, and Dr. Papadopolous at the START Center for the fine professional care she received during her journey. She would like to thank her friends, colleagues, and co-workers with whom she had the privilege of working for being a blessing in her life. A private burial at Austin Memorial Park will be held. Memorial contributions may be made the charity of your choice. To share memories and words of comfort with the family, please visit our website at www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 16, 2020.
