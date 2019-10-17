|
TRIGG, Wes Whitten Wes Whitten Trigg, 67 of Bastrop, died October 14, 2019 unexpectedly in Austin, Texas. Wes was born November 26, 1951, in Austin to the late Jim Jones Trigg, Sr. and Mary Jane Whitten Trigg. With a larger than life personality, Wes graduated from Bastrop High School and attended Southwest Texas State. Bear Bryant offered him a football scholarship to Alabama which he kindly declined. This true cowboy was happy to stay close to home. After all, it was in the 1st grade that he told his future Mother in Law that he was going to marry her daughter. Wes was a rancher and had a passion for working cattle and training horses. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed many adventurous hunting trips. In his later years, you could find Wes sitting on the porch enjoying the company of his friends and family. Anyone who knew Wes will never forget his unique and infectious laugh, you couldn't help but smile when you heard it. Heaven is surely ringing with it now. On August 26th, 1972 he married the love of his life Patsy Ann Namken and together they had two sons, Wes Wyatt and Rhett Michael. Wes is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Patsy and son Rhett; sister Patti Moore and husband Bill; niece Hayleigh Moore; sister in law, Pat Clark Trigg; nephew, Brett Trigg and wife Shaye; niece Shawn Slover and husband Sammy; brother in law Wally Namken and wife Janet; nephews Jarrett and Jake Namken; great nephews Ross and Rylan Trigg, Gage and Garrett Slover and great niece Gracie Slover, Mother in Law, Mildred Namken and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Wyatt; brother Jim Jones Trigg, Jr.; and father-in-law, Royce W. Namken, Sr. Visitation will be Thursday October 17 from 6-8pm at Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home 505 Old Austin Highway Bastrop. Funeral Services will be Friday October 18 at 10 am at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 202 Highway 71 West Bastrop Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Good Shepherd Lutheran School.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 17, 2019