|
|
THOMPSON, Wesley Laverne He lived a happy, fulfilled Christian life. Born June 26, 1933 and came to a peaceful end on May 20, 2019 at 85 years old. He is survived by his children Larry, Linda, Gary and Terri, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Reverend Thompson was preceded in death by Lois, his wife of 64 years, his daughter Linda, son Tommy and grandson Matthew. He shared the message of God's love and redemption as an ordained Southern Baptist minister for over 63 years. He preached his last Sermon on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 23rd at 11 a.m. at Beacon Ridge Baptist Church, 8300 South First Street, Austin Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 16, 2019