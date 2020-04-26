|
MALOTT, Wesley Eugene Wesley Eugene Malott, more commonly known to those as W.E., 73, of Dripping Springs, Texas succumbed to recent complications from an accident on Wednesday, April 15th, 2020. W.E. was born October 19, 1946 to Wesley Oliver Malott and Allie Mae Martin. W.E. is survived by his son Wesley Clint, sister Virginia Malott Wier (Gordon), and loving grandchildren Jordan, Camden and Brooke. W.E. is a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, serving the United State Navy. W.E. loved to tinker. In his mind, there was always a solution to every problem, and he was destined to find it or most importantly build it. He wouldn't take any shortcuts in finding it either and he would be sure it was done right, some often referred to him as stubborn. His stubbornness was only the shell to his kind heart, his pride and his driven work ethic. Due to COVID 19, a private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or memorials, please take a moment and listen to, "My Way" by Willie Nelson and think of your favorite memories of W.E. Donations can be made to the Fitzhugh Cemetery Association. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020