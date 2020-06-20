BUSING, Weston Guy Weston Guy Busing was born in Ft. Worth, TX on January 14, 1991. He grew up in Round Rock. On June 16, 2020, in Austin, surrounded by family and close friends, met his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after an 8-year battle with cancer. He attended Stony Point High School where he excelled in academics and was a leader of the Blue Crew. He was a proud Longhorn having graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2013 with a degree in Environmental Resource Management and a Certification in Business. He was a member and officer of Absolute Texxas and a lifetime member of Texas Exes. He was the founder and owner of a successful business, Woodshed Environmental. Weston was a lover of life and lived it to the fullest. He brought joy, laughter and light to everyone he knew and showed us the true meaning of love and friendship. Weston had a way of making everyone he came in contact with feel special. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and trips to the Coast and Mountains. A gifted musician, songwriter and poet, he had a passion for all music and was very supportive of other musicians. He enjoyed working with wood and making gifts for family and friends. A beautiful beautiful soul and the definition of strength and perseverance. A selfless human and the toughest man we all know. Weston is survived by his mother and stepfather, Laura and Harvey Meyer of Georgetown; father James Busing of Lakeway; sister Jamie Dearing of Round Rock; brother Tate Busing of Cedar Park; stepbrother Cameron Meyer of Austin; nieces Kyla and Jacie Dearing of Round Rock; grandparents Guy & Mary Edwards of Cedar Park, Peggy and Mike Wintters of Tyler; Jimmy and Sue Busing of Lindale; and Emilie Meyer of Cuero; aunts Nancy (Shane) Greene of Mansfield, Tina (Ricky) Stone of Bullard, Marie Martin of Tyler, and uncle Jerry (Michelle) Busing of Tyler; six 1st cousins; a host of great-aunts and uncles, extended cousins and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Ron Williams, Dr. Jason Melear and their PAs Renee Westwood and Katharine Lorde and Dr. Athira Unnikrishnan, the nurses, assistants and staff at Texas Oncology, and the doctors, nurses and staff at St. David's Medical Center in Austin. Donations may be made in memory of Weston Guy Busing to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians at www.myhaam.org or the charity of your choice. Visitation will be Sunday, June 21st, 2:00-4:00pm at Beck Funeral Home, 1700 E Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613. The funeral service will be held Monday, June 22nd, 10am at Liberty Hill Cemetery, 16101 TX-29, Liberty Hill, TX 78642. Celebration of Life immediately following the funeral, Bentwood Texas, 8150 TX-29 E, Georgetown, TX 78626 "MAN, I JUST LOVE LIFE SO MUCH. IF YOU'RE NOT LOVIN' LIFE YOU'RE NOT LOOKING." -Weston Guy Busing
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 20, 2020.