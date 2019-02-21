Home

STRAWN, Whitney Whitney Strawn of Spicewood, Texas went to be with the Lord on February 18, 2019 at the age of 71. He was a Vietnam veteran. Services will be held on Friday, February 22nd at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas with a visitation beginning at 10 AM and the funeral service at 11 AM. Burial to follow at Lytton Springs Cemetery with Navy honors. Services are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com, 512-398-4791
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 21, 2019
