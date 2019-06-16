Home

WHEELER, Whittney Judisha Whittney Judisha Wheeler, 32, of Austin, died Wednesday, June 12th. She was born in Paducah, KY on January 26, 1987, a daughter of Julie LaDonna (Tyler) Wheeler-McClelland and James Wheeler. The Celebration of Life Service will be 3 PM on Saturday, June 22nd at E.M Franklin Chapel @ St. James MBC with Pastor Dr. B.W. McClendon, Sr. officiating. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday, June 21st. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Whittney's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 16, 2019
