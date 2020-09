We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Wilbert. He was such a sweet man. I do remember celebration where we got to see Wilbert and Jeannette. The good old days! How I miss them! God has called Wilbert home to be with him. Wilbert is not gone, just away. One day we will see him and other love ones in our Heavenly Home! What a grand reunion it will be. God bless and keep you all in this time of sorrow. Love you guys! ✝

Cynthia Galbreath

Friend