MEHAFFEY, Col. Wilbur Lee Ret. Wilbur (Wil) L. Mehaffey passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 in Georgetown, Texas, at the age of 90. Wil was born on September 14, 1930, in Gorman, Texas to his parents Zulus and Mary Mehaffey. He graduated from Gorman High School and then attended Baylor University on a football scholarship. After graduating with a degree in Accounting, Wil was commissioned into the Air Force as a Second Lieutenant. Most of Wil's 28-year Air Force career was spent in the Air Training Command where he flew, instructed, supervised, and ultimately directed flight operations. Wil was a highly decorated Vietnam veteran who flew 198 F-4 missions in Vietnam, and on the day he died, he received The Wall of Honor Certificate of Registry from the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum saying that his name will be inscribed on the Wall of Honor as a permanent testament to his commitment to and passion for flight. He was a humble man who was loved and respected by his colleagues and students, and all who knew him. Wil began his second career in 1981 at The Texas Department of Transportation in Austin, Texas. He was a manager in the Finance Division for 19 years and then retired in Georgetown, Texas. In retirement, he enjoyed golfing, driving for Faith in Action, and volunteering in his church, First United Methodist. Wil is survived by his wife, Diane Mehaffey, and three daughters: Susie Graham (John); Janet Nelson (Randy); and Mary Ann Gregg; three step-children; Carroll Kelly, (Melissa), Steven Kelly (Shelly), and Kelly Henderson (Darren); 19 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Wil is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Harold Neill Mehaffey, and Gene Mehaffey, sister Betty Ruth Mehaffey, stepson Mike Kelly, and first wife Jo. B. Mehaffey. The family would like to thank the staff of Campassus Hospice and Springhills HomeCare Services for the care that was given to Wil. Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Memorial Park in Oakhill, Texas.