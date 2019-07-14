LAWRENCE, Wilford (Wil) Wilford (Wil) Lawrence passed in peace on May 9th, 2019 at the age of 76. Wil is survived by his wife of 44 years Evelyn Lawrence, two daughters Alicia Hoffman and Trilby Peters-Trammell (Rodney), son Miles Lawrence, and six grandchildren, Austin Hammond, Tyler Hammond, Allison Owings, Mallory Hoffman, Emma Hoffman, and Karen Lawrence, and siblings Penny Reynolds of Fort Worth and Donald King (brother) of Fort Worth and Karen (Cory) Cooper of Temple. Wil was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Not the typical dad that couldn't express his feelings, he always ended any phone call, email, or text with "I love you". He taught us that friends were an extension of family and he had many lifelong friends from his youth. Wil loved sharing the latest joke and would get a mischievous twinkle in his eye before delivering the punch line, which was quickly followed by his infectious laughter. A seeker of knowledge, Wil studied deep topics such as spirituality and philosophy, even naming his cat Socrates. He graduated from UT Austin with a bachelors in Anthropology and a masters in Educational Psychology. He continued his love of learning through his travels and he lived in Guatemala while working on his Masters. Wil had a long and successful career in insurance and was still an active broker. He was past President of the Austin Association of Life Underwriters and held the distinction of CBC, CSA, and LUTCF among others. Driven to be a contribution in his community in Florence Texas, Wil served in many volunteer roles and was extremely active in his church, Florence United Methodist Church, and served on the Florence Library Board and the Planning and Zoning Commission for the city of Florence. The family would like to express praise and appreciation to the Seton Transplant team for the phenomenal support over the 14 and a half years of care. Heartfelt gratitude goes to Mary Beth Cishek, MD, his loving and caring physician, and Nancy Gardner, BSN,RN,CCTC, his dear friend and transplant coordinator. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2 pm at Florence United Methodist Church, 302 E. Curry St., Florence, Texas 76527 In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks for donations to be made in the name of Wil Lawrence to SMCA Heart Transplant Ventricular Assist Device Program via the Seton Fund at https://supportseton.org/donate/. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 14, 2019