PERKINS, Will Earl Will Earl Perkins was born September 18, 1932, in Oakdale, Louisiana, and passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas. He graduated from Lake Charles High School in 1950 and bravely joined the United States Air Force. He served as a boom operator aboard a tanker aircraft in the Korean War. After the war, Will's hunger to learn and passion for computers drove him to receive numerous awards including the Strategic Air Command Pride Award and the Air Force Commendation Medal. Will continued his love for learning and flying by earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Southwest Texas State University and attaining a pilot's license after retiring from Cheyenne Mountain Airforce Station in Colorado Springs. Will devoted many years to helping several computer companies successfully grow in the States and abroad. Because Will was an innovator and risk-taker, he later successfully launched his own company, Percor, Inc. and enjoyed this endeavor for many years. Eventually, he sold his company and retired again, and began new adventures traveling, developing land, gardening, and exploring genealogy. And who could leave out Will's love of UT athletics? He loved living and serving in Austin. He joined Riverbend Church, where he met his wife, Alice Puryear, and has served as a Stevens Minister in the community. One of the highlights of his later years was an experience with Honor Flight as he traveled to Washington DC, so he and other veterans could tour war memorials and receive commendation for their military service. Will was preceded in death by his parents Alvin, Sr. & Thelma Perkins, siblings Alvin Jr "Sonny" Perkins and Velma "Red" Holley, daughter Katy Miller, and first wife, Naomi Perkins. He is survived by his beloved wife Alice, daughters Suzie Spellman and Mary Lou "Lulu" Perkins, granddaughters Lisha and Jenny Spellman, great-grandchildren Geneva and Declan Spellman, brother Robert Perkins, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Honor Flight Network, an organization that transports America's veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to those who have served and sacrificed for our country. https://www.honorflight.org/donate-online.html Graveside Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Onion Creek Memorial Park. Reverend Paulette Schwartz officiating. Due to COVID-19, face masks are required for guests. A Celebration of Life gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Please leave condolences on Will's tribute page at www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 21, 2020.