|
|
PLUMMER J., William Alexander "Al" 87, of Bandera, Texas passed from life on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at a local care facility with his two daughters by his side. He survived by his sister, Tina Muse; two daughters, Junie Marie and Olivia Christine; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 15 2019 at 2PM Garden of Memories Cemetery in Kerrville, TX. Arrangements are under the direction and care of professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830) 895-5111.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 15, 2019