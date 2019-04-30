Home

Providence Funeral Home
604 Highway 95 North
Elgin, TX 78621
512-281-2340
William Hatcher
William Allen Hatcher

William Allen Hatcher Obituary
HATCHER, William Allen Age 56, of Elgin passed away on April 25, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 18 years Patricia (Fisher) Hatcher, brother Glenn (Rose), sister-in-law Maureen (Clyde), step son Charles (Rachel) Fisher, nephew Phil (Naomi) Hatcher, niece Tabatha (Chris) Van Vuren, granddaughter Arisa Fisher and grandson Anthony Fisher. He ran his own garage door business (Allen's Garage Door Services) for the past 19 years. A Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home. Services will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Providence Jones Funeral Home in Elgin. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 30, 2019
