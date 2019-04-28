ALLEN, William Andrew William Andrew "Andy" Allen, 71, passed away on April 21, 2019, with his family by his side. Born in Memphis, Tennessee October 13, 1947, Andy spent his childhood in Collierville and Memphis, the eldest of four siblings. Upon graduating from Presbyterian Day School and Memphis University School, he came to Rice University, making life-long friends, and later graduating from the University of Texas School of Law. Survived by his wife of forty-five years, Kathleen, Andrew had two children, Travis and wife Lyra of The Woodlands, and Megan and husband Martin Kareithi of Austin. Andrew's three grandsons, Cartwright, Cole, and Judah, were the light of his life. Andy is also survived by his sister Alice Cartwright Allen and brother A. Alexander Allen, both of Memphis, TN. He was preceded in death by his brother, Albert Harry Allen. Throughout his life, Andy was surrounded by a large, loving extended family and a circle of treasured friends. A champion of justice, Andy had an interesting professional career, practicing law in the Houston and Galveston area for many years. He loved to tell stories of his days with the FDIC during the banking crisis of the late 1980's. A mid-life career change led him to teaching high school English where he was affectionately known as 'Pops Allen' by his students. Returning to law in 2006, Andy worked as an attorney for the Texas Education Agency until his retirement in 2015. Andy loved family, friends, golf, genealogy, reading, live music, traveling, and all things Scottish. A life-long Democrat, he loved and welcomed all people into his life. The family would like to thank the doctors and medical staff who cared for him over the years and especially the staff of St. David's Hospital South, St. David's Rehabilitation Hospital, and Hospice Austin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or the Austin Public Library Friends Foundation. A memorial service will be held June 15 at 1:00 pm at University Presbyterian Church, where he was a member. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary