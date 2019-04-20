SHAPTER, William Andrew William Andrew Shapter was born on December 30, 1966 to Nancy Ford Wetherbee Shapter and John Douglas Shapter in Fort Worth, Texas. Ford Motor Company founder, Henry Ford, was Andrew's maternal 2nd cousin 3x removed. Andrew was a lifelong bachelor until he met his wife, Christina Fernandez Shapter, in June of 2007, and they married on January 23, 2009. They just celebrated their 10-year Wedding Anniversary. In addition to Christina, he is survived by their son, William John "Ford" Shapter (5 years), and by his daughter Faron (18 years). He lives on, not only through his children, but through the many artistic works that he brought forth into the world (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Shapter). Andrew's indomitable spirit and boisterous sense of purpose propelled him through life. Originally known as a groundbreaking and prolific film Photographer, Andrew's true calling was that of Filmmaker, and it was how he truly wanted to make his mark in this world. He masterfully wore all hats: Director. Cinematographer. Editor. Producer. Writer. His most recent project, "Porvenir, Texas" is a documentary slated to premiere nationally on PBS in early October 2019. Andrew and Christina wrote a narrative screenplay, "Porvenir", which is currently in feature film development under their production company Roadwings Entertainment. Through his creative works, his friendships, and his serendipitous interactions, Andrew hasand continues toinspire people, both friends and strangers alike. He departed this life on February 23, 2019 due to complications from cancer and lymphedema. He was surrounded by family and peacefully passed in the arms of his loving wife, Christina, as she held his hand. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved older brother, John. Donations for the family can be made to the Andrew Shapter Memorial Fund at any Wells Fargo or sent via Venmo to @Shapter Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary