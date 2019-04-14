WITTWER, William Anthony "Bill" The world lost a special man on Monday, April 8, 2019 when William (Bill) Anthony Wittwer left this earth. He loved life and approached each day as an adventure. Bill was born September 13, 1950 in St. Louis, MO to Dolores and Bernard Wittwer. The family settled in Austin. After graduating from the University of Texas, Bill became a Drilling Fluid Engineer, which afforded him the opportunity to see the world. In Jakarta, Indonesia Bill met and married the love of his life, Loida Gayadan. In 1999, they returned to Austin with their two daughters Mary and Vanessa. Bill continued with his 35-year oil-field career, lastly in Bartlesville, OK. Bill is survived by his "Girls" wife of 28 years, Loida, daughters Mary, Vanessa and Harlynn, his mother, Dolores Wittwer, brother, Richard Wittwer, and five sisters, Jan and Ann Wittwer, Rita (Pete) Rice, Tambra (Ken) Ellason and Lisa Ramsey. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of his life in Austin soon. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary