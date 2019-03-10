Home

William August (Bill) Felsing Jr.

William August (Bill) Felsing Jr. Obituary
FELSING JR., William August (Bill) William (Bill) August Felsing Jr. passed away Sunday, February 24 2019 at the age of 86. He was born January 7, 1933 in Austin, TX to William and Stella Felsing, and later graduated from the University of Texas. After graduating from UT, he served in the Navy for two years before serving in the Public Health Service until he retired in 1980. He is survived by his sister Barbara Mollenhauer (husband Hilton) and his nephews Paul and David Mollenhauer. He was a resident of the Longhorn Village in Austin, TX at the time of his death. No services were requested.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019
