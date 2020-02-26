|
|
HUBACH JR., William B. William B. Hubach Jr. (Bill), 67, passed away the evening of February 23, 2020 from complications due to various health issues. Bill was born October 19, 1952, in San Diego, California. He lived in South Austin for the majority of his life until he moved to San Marcos in 2007. For over 40 years Bill worked as a Copier Repair Tech starting his career with Austin Business Machines and later retiring from TLC Office Systems. In his spare time he enjoyed building guitars, model airplanes and repairing anything electronic. Bill is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cindy; daughter and son-in-law, Misty & Billy Wilson; three grandchildren, Tyler, Kynlee & Makayla Wilson; sister Brenda Simpson & husband Fred & brother David Hubach and wife Monica along with numerous family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Sallie Hubach. We would like to invite Family and Friends to a Celebration of Life at Lake Bastrop - North Shore Park Pavilion this Saturday February 29, 2020 at noon.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 26, 2020