CROUCH JR., William Benjamin William Benjamin Crouch, Jr. passed away on October 16, 2020 in Houston, Texas at the age of 83. Born on August 19, 1937 in Dallas, Texas to William Benjamin Crouch, Sr. and Cherry Lou Bond (Crouch). He married Sandra Kay Stiles on November 21, 1959 and was widowed on February 19, 2012. He is survived by their three daughters and sons-in-law, six grandchildren and one great grandchild: Julia Anne Garcia, husband Bobby, daughter Alicia Garcia Kozel (Sarah) and grandson Julian Conrad; Janie Lyn Cosson, husband Kelly, and sons Benjamin Gale and Spencer Pearce; and, Janet Lee McNulty, husband Mark, and children William Paul, Patrick Ryan, and Mary Frances. Bill served in the Naval Reserves in Austin, Texas from 1955 through 1965. He attended the University of Texas at Austin before transitioning to five years of training and apprenticeship for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 520 (IBEW). He was a member of IBEW for more than 60 years, serving in various roles during his tenure. As Chairman of the Austin Apprenticeship and Training Director, he built a program that turned out many fine electricians. He was proud of the relationships he developed with the men he trained and cherished each friendship. In 1971, he launched his own business as an electrical contractor, Crouch Electric, Inc. Over time, the company grew and evolved into Crouch Industries, LLC. He was extremely proud of the company he and Sandra built together with hard-working coworkers, and of all the projects they successfully completed. Bill sold the company in 2000 and enjoyed the last 20 years as a retired man. Bill was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved his family with all of his heart. Bill was also a loyal and supportive friend who was always willing to offer a helping hand in a time of need. Throughout his life, he found time to engage in his favorite hobbies including hunting and fishing, which was a pastime he was able to enjoy with Sandra. He was also an avid golfer, a game he played frequently with colleagues, friends, and family. He most loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson, making many wonderful memories together in Texas and at his second home in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Bill filled the room with laughter and always knew how to tell a great story. His presence will be missed by many and he will never be forgotten. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 W William Cannon Dr, Austin. Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Memorial Park. Share condolences at www.cookwaldenforestoaks.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of William Crouch, Jr to MD Anderson Cancer Center online at www.mdanderson.org/donors-volunteers/donate/
honor-loved-ones.html