BOYD JR., William "Bill" Ernest William "Bill" Ernest Boyd Jr., born March 5, 1947 in Springfield, Missouri, to William Ernest Boyd and Patricia Wilson Boyd, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 14, 2020 at the age of 72. He is survived by his wife of over 47 years, Donna Lee Boyd; daughters Carol (Jess) Leibold and Jennifer Boyd; siblings Molly Boyd and Edward (Rachel) Boyd; and nephews Aaron, Josh, Derek, Richard, and William. He is predeceased by his parents, William and Patricia Boyd.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 20, 2020