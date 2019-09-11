Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
St. James Episcopal
1941 Webberville Road
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bradshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Bradshaw


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Bradshaw Obituary
BRADSHAW, William Visitation will be held at Weed-Corley-Fish funeral home at 3125 North Lamar in Austin, Texas on Thursday September 12, 2019 between 6 and 8 pm. Dress is business casual/come as you are. Bill would have been happy to see you whatever you're wearing. Friday, September 13, 2019, the family will host a 1 pm memorial service at Bill and Caren's long-time Parish church, St. James Episcopal at 1941 Webberville Road in Austin, Texas. Please wear outfits inspired by Tommy Bahama, the Houston Astros, or anything that reminds you of Bill. There will be a reception at the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the , the Texas Civil Rights Project, or Equality Texas in memory of Bill. We hope that these gifts will help him continue to support the causes he most cared about during his remarkable life. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
Download Now