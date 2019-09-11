|
|
BRADSHAW, William Visitation will be held at Weed-Corley-Fish funeral home at 3125 North Lamar in Austin, Texas on Thursday September 12, 2019 between 6 and 8 pm. Dress is business casual/come as you are. Bill would have been happy to see you whatever you're wearing. Friday, September 13, 2019, the family will host a 1 pm memorial service at Bill and Caren's long-time Parish church, St. James Episcopal at 1941 Webberville Road in Austin, Texas. Please wear outfits inspired by Tommy Bahama, the Houston Astros, or anything that reminds you of Bill. There will be a reception at the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the , the Texas Civil Rights Project, or Equality Texas in memory of Bill. We hope that these gifts will help him continue to support the causes he most cared about during his remarkable life. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 11, 2019