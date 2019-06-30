ANDERSON, William Burke William Burke Anderson, age 90, passed away at home on June 27, 2019, surrounded by his family. Bill was born in Jett, Kentucky on December 30, 1928 to Wilburn and Georgia Anderson. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Louise Anderson, as well as his children, Barry Anderson and wife Jennifer Anderson, and Vickie Anderson Regan and husband Mike Regan. Bill was blessed with several grandchildren: Matthew Anderson, Michael Regan, Daniel Anderson, Shannon Regan, Lindsey Regan Cienski, and Kelsey Regan Kramer. Prior to marrying his wife, Bill served in the Army as a Corporal during the Korean war. Bill and Louise moved to Austin in 1967, where he worked for IBM for 33 years. They raised their family in Austin and attended Hyde Park Baptist Church and University Hills Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78705. The funeral service will be 10:00 am on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 30, 2019