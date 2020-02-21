|
|
HAAS, William C. William C. Haas, age 76, died on February 6, 2020 in Cedar Park TX. He was the son of Maurice and Elinor Haas of New Jersey and was born in Philadelphia PA. William proudly served in the US Air Force and retired after nearly 30 years of service at IBM. He is survived by his wife Kathy Haas of Cedar Park TX and his brothers: David Haas and wife Lisa of Franklinville NJ, Donald Haas and wife Kathleen of Bakersfield CA, and by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Elinor Haas and by his brothers Robert Haas and Thomas Haas. Services will be held on Friday, February 14 at 10 am at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin CA. Visitation will be held at 4-6pm on Thursday, February 13 at Greenlawn Southwest Chapel, Building A, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield CA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 21, 2020