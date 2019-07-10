|
SPIVEY JR., William "Bill" C. March 1, 1931 ~ July 4, 2019 Bill resided in Rockport, Tx. (formerly of Austin, Tx.) He is survived by his sister, Jonell Behrens, four sons; William T. (Helen), John (Sherra), Michael (Connie), Brett (Linda). He was "Papaw Bill" to numerous Grand and Great grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Friday July 12, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home, 1715 Kirby Kyle, Texas 78640. Graveside service will be held at 10:00am Saturday July 13, 2019 at Onion Creek Memorial Park 11610 Chapel Ln., Manchaca, Tx. 78652
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 10, 2019