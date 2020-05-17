|
HIGHTOWER, William 'Bill' Carl William 'Bill' Carl Hightower was born on December 8, 1928 in Waynesville, North Carolina. He passed away with family by his side on May 11, 2020. Bill was a veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He received many ribbons, citations and honors while in the Army Corp/Air Force, including the Bronze Star. Bill fell in love with a beautiful Japanese woman when stationed in Japan at the conclusion of WWII. Against parents' wishes, they married and remained so for 67 years until his wife1s death. Bill was an avid golfer and country music fan. He was listening to Willie Nelson before it was 'cool.1 Bill loved to talk and was a charmer. His laughter, true southern drawl, kindness and love cannot be described; everyone who knew him will forever miss him. You will always be our hero and so much more. From your loving family and friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX. Due to safety precautions there will be a live stream of the funeral via the Harrell Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 17, 2020