HUEY, William Carter "Bill" We lost a beloved member of our family with the recent, unexpected passing of Bill Huey. Seventh-Generation Texan William Carter Huey was born March 14th, 1960 to Robert M. and Mary Paige Huey. He grew up in Austin, graduating from Anderson High School in 1978 and the University of Texas School of Nursing in 1982. Commissioned a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, he moved his growing family to California, serving for 4 years in the base hospital at Travis Air Force Base. Bill and his family moved back to Austin in 1986 where he continued his long, purposeful career in Nursing. Bill made many life-long friends because of his genuine and good natured personality. His spontaneous smile and laughter will be remembered by all who knew him. He is survived by his children Christian Huey and Leyna Wilson and grandchildren Elise and Landon Wilson, siblings Robert Huey, Karen Johnston and John Huey and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill Huey's name to Wounded Warrior Project
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill Huey's name to Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
