William Chad Whitley Obituary
WHITLEY, William Chad William Chad Whitley, 48, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 15th, 2020. He was born on May 17th, 1971 in Killeen, Texas to Tommy Earl Whitley and Shirley Ann Whitley. Chad grew up in Austin, Texas and attended Westwood High school. He then moved to Denton, Texas to attend the University of North Texas, where he was president of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. After college, Chad moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he met his loving wife of 21 years, Krista. Together they had 4 children. Chad died from complications related to Huntington's Disease, which he battled for nearly 15 years. During his lifetime, he touched the lives of many with his warm, goofy personality and selflessness. He was dearly loved by all who knew him. Chad is survived by his wife Krista, of Round Rock; his father Tommy Whitley, of Killeen; his children Kristina VanMeter and husband Tim of Memphis, TN; Melissa Whitley and partner Patrick Conroy of Los Angeles, CA; Jenna Whitley of Round Rock; Layna Whitley of Round Rock; brother Justin Whitley and wife Lee and their two children Marin and Aven of Houston. Chad is preceded in death by his mother Shirley Whitley and stepmother Jerri Johnson-Whitley. A memorial service for Chad will be held at a future date, TBA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Huntingtons Disease Society of America in Chads name.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020
