SNOW, William Charles William Charles Snow passed away on September 11 in Austin after a short illness. Charles was born In McLean, Texas to William Crawford and Cassie Snow on Sept. 7, 1926. He was the youngest of nine children. His family moved to Amarillo when he was 4 after his dad's death. He married Barbara Ann Pinkston in 1948 in Amarillo and they soon had two sons, Charley and Roger. He worked in the oil and gas business all of his career, taking him and his family to San Antonio, Midland, Roswell, and finally Valencia, CA. He retired to Las Vegas where he and Barbara enjoyed the bright lights, golf, and travel. They eventually moved to Austin to be near their children and grand kids. Barbara passed away in 2012. He loved Christ and was always in church on Sundays. He lived his faith! He was predeceased by his beloved brothers and sisters -Clifford, Alice, Vera, Gladys, Lucille, Marvin, Opal, and Adeline. He leaves Charles and Anne, grandchildren Lauren and Tyler, great grandson Jack. Roger and Susan, grandchildren Brandi and Blake, great grandchildren Cole, Bailey, John Ross, Zach and Dillon. Uncle Charles also leaves behind his clan of wonderful nieces and nephews who have been so supportive with visits, cards and letters. Also, his great friends, Dave Armanetti, Ruthie Truxillo, Zack Floores and his trusted dog Baxter. No services are planned but a celebration of life will take place in Red River, New Mexico next June. Memorials can be made to Lakeway Church.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 15, 2019