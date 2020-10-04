MOSES, William Cooper It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved William Cooper Moses on August 25, 2020. Bill forged an 88-year trail of honor, wisdom, integrity, adventure, and kindness. Born into a military family, Bill grew up across the United States and Panama, ultimately graduating from Highland Park High School in Dallas. A devoted Texas A&M Aggie, Bill graduated with an Industrial Technology degree and immediately began his military career. Bill courted and married Ellen while she attended SMU, and together they embarked on an decades-long adventure across the globe which encompassed travel to 27 countries. Along the way they started a family, welcoming Gregory, Donald and Janice. During his distinguished 28-year career as a U.S. Army officer, Bill received many commendations for his leadership, diplomacy with US allies, and his breakthroughs in logistical tactics. He was also awarded the Meritorious Service Medal three times, the Army Commendation Medal and the Legion of Merit. Upon retirement, Bill began a financial planning career with USPA & IRA and was quickly promoted to Regional Manager. Bill & Ellen spent the next 30 years in N. Little Rock, AR where their welcoming home became the headquarters for holidays and the hub for summer cross-country road-trips with their granddaughters, Natalie, Danielle and Morgan. Bill enjoyed singing baritone with the St Luke's Episcopal choir, and they were members of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. In 2015, Bill & Ellen moved to Cedar Park, TX to be closer to family. Bill shared his deep love of nature and all things outdoors as well as his cunning strategies at card games and dominos with his children and granddaughters. As a son, father, husband, grandpa, great grandpa, friend and mentor, Bill leaves us with a myriad of memories of his love, sagacious wisdom and humor. With his passing, Bill is reunited with his little sister Marion and his parents Russell and Janet. Bill is survived by his brother George, his loving wife Ellen, their three children and three granddaughters, and two great grandchildren, Jaxon and Abigail. Lt Col Moses, USA, Ret. will be laid to rest at Ft Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Monday, Oct 5, at 11:30 a.m. (Pavilion #3).