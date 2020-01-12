|
PIERSON, Lt. Colonel William Corbusier "Bill" Lt. Colonel William "Bill" Corbusier Pierson died peacefully in his Austin home January 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Bill is the son of Colonel Millard and Phyllis Pierson and was born on March 8, 1926 in a US Army hospital in the Philippines. A self-proclaimed Army brat, Bill lived an extensive worldwide, military life style. After high school, Bill enlisted in the Navy and received an appointment to the Naval Academy by his Texas Congressman. He proudly served as a Naval aviator from 1948 until 1959 when he was drawn to the Air Force where he flew an additional 15 years until his retirement. Bill flew fighters in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam wars, as well as commanding a SAC B-47 aircraft armed with nuclear weapons during the Cuban missile crisis. As his keen intellect was self-evident, HQ sent him to the Pentagon in 1966 where he stayed for the next eight years. His time at the Pentagon included sharing an office with fellow Lt. Colonel Colin Powell while focusing on future weapons planning. Bill moved to Austin in 1974 to pursue his doctorate at the University of Texas at Austin in International Business. Bill loved the theater and England. He met his English wife and love of his life, Muriel, at the Zach Scott Theater. They were married in 1988 and thoroughly enjoyed life together while traveling the world with the Friendship Force. Bill is survived by his wife Muriel of 32 years; children Ron, Scott, Kim, and Janet; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other family and friends worldwide. For an autobiography of Bill's illustrious career and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfunernalhome.com A Funeral Service will take place on January 18th at 2:00 PM at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas 78752. A special thanks for the loving embrace from Nikki, Jessica, Clarissa, Courtney, and Holly of Brookdale Hospice.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020