|
|
MCCORMICK, Dr. William D. "Bill" Passed away on November 7th, 2019 after a hard-fought struggle with cancer. He died peacefully at his home in Austin, surrounded by family. At the time of his death, he was 88 years old. Dr. McCormick was born on May 9th, 1931 in Tacoma, Washington, son of William Laird and Jessie May McCormick. He spent his childhood in Washington State and attended high school in British Columbia. Dr. McCormick earned his undergraduate degree from Caltech and then entered graduate school at Duke University where, in 1959, he was awarded a Doctorate in Physics. After receiving his PhD, Dr. McCormick received a Fulbright travel grant to pursue post-doctoral work at the University of Padua and the Frascati National Laboratory in the field of low temperature physics. He spent two years in Italy, where he became fluent in Italian and developed a lifelong appreciation for Italian culture. Afterward, Dr. McCormick returned to Washington State to take up a research appointment and professorship at the University of Washington in Seattle. In 1968, Dr. McCormick moved to Austin, TX to accept a position with the University of Texas. In the late 1970s he began research on reactions in liquid mixtures of chemicals. He discovered, in work with students and colleagues, that some chemically reacting systems behave chaotically, and for some conditions the reactions form striking spatial patterns. In 1985, he became a founding member of the Center for Nonlinear Dynamics. Dr. McCormick remained a Professor of Physics at UT until his retirement in 1996, after which time he continued to be active with his research group as Professor Emeritus. Bill was a dedicated scientist and an avid life-long learner who possessed a strong sense of curiosity that never dimmed. He was widely read and could converse with elegance on a broad range of topics. His love for classical music, jazz, and opera were well known to his friends, as was his up to date knowledge of technology, politics, and automobiles. Bill was a particularly kind man, and his generous nature, keen sense of humor, and innate courtesy earned him many friends. Bill is survived by his wife of 49 years, Flora McCormick, sister Delinda Mix of Beaufort, SC, son and daughter-in-law Brian and Rosa McCormick, and two grandchildren, Nevita and Devlin, all of Austin, TX. He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Dr. McCormick's life will be held later this month. Please contact the family at [email protected] for details. Donations may be made to Hospice Austin in his memory.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 1, 2019