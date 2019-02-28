LEMBURG, William Decherd William "Bill" Decherd Lemburg passed away February 2, 2019 at St. David's North Medical Center. Bill was born to Harold Leslie Lemburg and Mary Katherine Decherd Lemburg on January 27, 1944 and lived his entire life in Austin, Texas. He was a 2nd generation born in Austin and a 5th generation Austinite. As a boy, Bill played Little League baseball and was an Eagle Scout. He grew up on Kerbey Lane, a short block with 21 children, all of whom were like a family. Bill graduated from Austin High School and worked and retired from the Texas State Department of Transportation where he worked in many departments. Bill had many hobbies that included golf, league bowling, league pool, playing volleyball and baseball. He also enjoyed working on cars, playing guitar, self-taught piano, (oil) painting and flying toy drones. Bill had a big loving heart and would help anyone who needed it. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them and his friends. Bill is preceded in death by his parents and survived by his daughters, Caroline Ann (Lemburg) Richman of Friendswood, Texas, and Deborah Sue Lemburg-Watts and husband Mike of Austin; two grandsons, Cade and Bennett Richman, and a granddaughter, Megan Mahoney of Austin. Also survived by siblings Virginia Gerstenberg, James Leslie Lemburg, Ann Perez and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by ex-wives, Mary Pat Hughes and Shirley Lemburg. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Austin Memorial Park Cemetery on Hancock Drive, Austin, Texas. Services rendered by Affordable Burial and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation to the in Bill's name. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary