BROPHY, William E. "Bill" William Brophy, 76, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at his Austin home. Bill was born on September 1, 1943 in New Rochelle, NY to the late Ross A. and Helen Smartt Brophy. He was a Travis HS Rebel and then graduated from Southwest Texas State College with a Business degree and an Air Force commission, separating as a Captain. Bill joined Ryder Truck Leasing in 1969 moving to Arizona and then California. In 1973, he returned to Austin beginning a long career in Real Estate with Nash Phillips/Copus, Keller Williams and Clark Wilson Homes. He was especially proud that he was chosen Salesman of the Year, 1977, Austin Board of Realtors; Sales Manager of the Year, 1981, Nash Phillips/ Copus; as well as Outstanding Lieutenant Governor, 1978-1979, Optimist International. In recent years, he sold Errors and Omissions insurance through REO Advisors, Inc. Bill was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity, the Capital Rod and Gun Club, Manchaca Optimists, Austin Board of Realtors, and Abiding Love Lutheran Church. Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diana "Di" Veh Brophy; his daughters: Keri Brophy-Martinez and husband Mike and Ande Brophy and Justin Tolar; Grandchildren: Joaquin & Remy Martinez and Lily Tolar; all of Austin. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11 am at Abiding Love Lutheran Church with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Abiding Love Lutheran Church, 40thAnniversary Celebration.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019