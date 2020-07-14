FOSTER, William E. William E. "Bill" Foster died peacefully on July 10, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home of 40 years in Austin, Texas. He was born on October 16, 1935 in Hamilton, Ohio, to Hubert and Leah Foster. At the age of five he was pleased that his dad was transferred to Texas. He spent his childhood and teen years in Pasadena, Texas, graduating from Pasadena High School in 1954. He then attended Bay-lor University in Waco, Texas where he earned a BBA degree in 1958. He met the "love of his life", Sue Ella, his senior year at Baylor and was married on October 11, 1958. To his dying days he "bled Baylor green and gold." He began his career as manager of Sage Department Store in Houston, Texas and was transferred by the company to Austin, Texas in May 1962. Later, he managed Capital Plaza Shopping Center. In 1980 he began his real estate brokerage career working for Grubb & Ellis and Kennedy Wilson Realty com-panies, retiring in 2010. Bill was a member of Hyde Park Baptist Church since May 1962, joining the church his first Sunday in Austin. He taught 5th and 6th grade boys in Sunday school for many years. He became a deacon and served in that capacity beginning October 1980. His faith was an integral part of his life. Bill enjoyed tennis, which for years included playing up to four times a week with many of the same group of guys. Watching Baylor sports and attending football, women's basketball and softball events were at the "top of his list." He also never missed a chance to view a Dallas Cowboys or Houston As-tros game on TV. He enjoyed traveling, making 29 trips across the US and Canada with his wife, sister, and brother-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Leah Foster and brother-in-law, Dave Dittmar. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sue Ella; children Rhonda Foster (Diana), Vivian Johnson (Keith); grandchildren, Kurt Johnson, Kelton Johnson (Grace); sister, Mary Jo Dittmar; niece, Deana Haygood (Clint) and children, Connor and Hannah. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar Blvd. in Austin. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, July 15 at Hyde Park Baptist Church, 3901 Speedway in Austin, with burial to follow in Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery, 14501 North IH35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660. Masks and social distancing are necessary for attendance at services. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, should be made to Hyde Park Baptist Church Food Pantry or Mission Fund. The family wishes to thank Park Bend Health Center and Altus Hospice for their care and support. Arrangements are under the direction of Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78752. Online condolences may be made at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com
.