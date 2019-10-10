|
CHESS, William Edward William (Bill) Edward Chess was born on July 8, 1933 in Mount Clemens, Michigan and passed away on September 18, 2019. Bill was the eldest son of Florian Anthony Chess and Elizabeth Jane Woodward Chess of Valparaiso, Indiana. He graduated from the University of Indiana in 1955 with a Bachelor degree in Business Administration. Later, he obtained his MBA from Arizona State University. On September 5, 1954, Bill married the love of his life, Sharon Rochelle Bledsoe. After graduation, Bill joined the United States Air Force where he served for almost 24 years before retiring as a Colonel. After retirement, he worked at several jobs in the civilian sector before become a real estate broker in Bastrop County. A proud father of six, grandfather of nine, and great-grandfather of eleven. Bill was proceeded in death by his wife Sharon, his son Florian Fredrick, his brother, and parents. The family had a private service and burial with Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Sharon Chess Educational Fund at the First United Methodist Church in Smithville.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 10, 2019