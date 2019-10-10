Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Chess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Edward Chess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHESS, William Edward William (Bill) Edward Chess was born on July 8, 1933 in Mount Clemens, Michigan and passed away on September 18, 2019. Bill was the eldest son of Florian Anthony Chess and Elizabeth Jane Woodward Chess of Valparaiso, Indiana. He graduated from the University of Indiana in 1955 with a Bachelor degree in Business Administration. Later, he obtained his MBA from Arizona State University. On September 5, 1954, Bill married the love of his life, Sharon Rochelle Bledsoe. After graduation, Bill joined the United States Air Force where he served for almost 24 years before retiring as a Colonel. After retirement, he worked at several jobs in the civilian sector before become a real estate broker in Bastrop County. A proud father of six, grandfather of nine, and great-grandfather of eleven. Bill was proceeded in death by his wife Sharon, his son Florian Fredrick, his brother, and parents. The family had a private service and burial with Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Sharon Chess Educational Fund at the First United Methodist Church in Smithville.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.