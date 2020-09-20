CASSADY, William Emmett William Emmett Cassady, beloved husband and father, surrounded by family, died June 26, 2020 at the age of 85 after a wonderful and interesting life filled with love, laughter and many adventures and accomplishments. A spirited thinker with an analytical mind and a great sense of humor - his laugh was big and generous just like he was. He was a large presence, a man of faith. Known as "Bill" to most, "Big" to his father and "Wuppy" to his mother and younger sisters, he was born in Gainesville, Texas in 1935. He took an early interest in science and earned a B.A. in Chemistry, an M.A. in Zoology (Genetics) and a Ph. D. in Zoology (Cell Biology) from the University of Texas at Austin. He did postdoctoral research at the USAF School of Aerospace Medicine at Brooks AFB in San Antonio. It was during his time as a student at the University of Texas that he met his devoted wife Leila Jacobsen he was crazy about her. They were married for 58 years and had two daughters. As a military "brat", and later as an Air Force officer, he moved frequently living in cities across the US as well as in Montevideo, Uruguay and Wiesbaden and Ramstein, Germany. He served in the Air Force from 1957 to 1986, retiring as a full Colonel. He served in many capacities including as principal author of the US Air Force Posture Statement in 1978 that was presented to Congress by the Chief of the Air Force. He was awarded two Legion of Merit awards, a Defense Superior Service Medal and a Meritorious Service Medal. After retiring from the military, he worked in the aerospace industry initially for Rockwell before landing in the B-2 Division of the Northrup Corporation. During his time there, he served as a principal spokesperson for the B-2 Program. In his last position before retiring at 75, he served as Associate Director of the Institute for Cellular and Molecular Biology at the University of Texas at Austin and assisted the Director in building the Institute into a world class research center. Bill was a teacher and mentor at heart. He took great interest in people and freely shared his insights and expertise. Being able to contribute that way brought him immense joy. He taught courses at St. Edward's University, University of Maryland-European Division, Incarnate Word College, and Okaloosa-Walton Junior College. He taught his daughters about the micro and macro realms. He set up a microscope in the garage to examine tiny sea life collected at the beach or cells of an onion there was always time to explain the whys and hows of things. Arrowhead hunts, dinosaur footprint viewing and fossil dig trips are cherished early memories as is the time he spent hiking the family up to view the life in the vernal pools on Enchanted Rock. Over the course of the last ten years, he bore his health burden with incredible grace and dignity. His wife, Leila, was completely devoted and served as a sentry, warrior, and champion for Bill. But it would not have been possible to get through this time without one special person who truly arrived like an angel and became a part of our family. And that person is Marcelo Guzman. His tireless devotion in helping care for Bill for the last six years got us through this very difficult journey. We can't imagine what our lives would have been like without Marcelo. There are no words that would adequately convey our gratitude, love, and appreciation for the great care and love Marcelo gave Bill and our family. Chasity Douglas also helped care for Bill. She and Bill had a special connection we called her the "Dad Whisperer" as she always seemed to understand what Bill was saying or what he needed. She also had a big presence and laughed freely like Bill, they understood each other. He really appreciated her being there as did we. In the last few years, Bill resided at Southern Hospitality Home nestled in a neighborhood not far from our home. We would like to thank Michelle Howard and her staff for all they did. We so appreciated the family home atmosphere and all the special touches that made the journey warmer. Bill was predeceased by his father, Maj. Gen. Emmett Buckner Cassady (USAF Ret.), and his mother, Willie Virginia (Odom) Cassady. He is survived by his cherished wife, Leila Jacobsen Cassady; daughter Colleen Cassady and son-in-law Christopher Chambers; daughter Kristin Hickson, son-in-law Arthur Hickson and granddaughters Holland, Caroline and Cassady Hickson; sister Colleen (Cassady) Drake and husband James Drake; sister Anna (Cassady) Bryson and husband Bill Evers; nieces Elaine (Gunter) Tatum, Katherine (Gunter) Palafox, Elizabeth (Townsend) Axelgard, nephew William Gunter and nieces Erin (Townsend) Cornay and Elizabeth (Drake) Bernberg. Bill will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice
. Bill would have liked that.