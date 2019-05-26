SWOR JR., William F. "Billy" William F. Swor Jr. ("Billy"), 67, beloved Husband, Father and Paw-Paw, was called to his new home with the Lord on May 20, 2019. He was born on November 5, 1951 in Nashville, TN, born to William and Virginia Swor. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Cindy Swor; son Trey Swor and wife Amanda, grandchildren Caleb and Avery, sister Becky Auld and many nieces and nephews. Billy was preceded in death by his father William Swor Sr., mother Virginia Swor and sister Debbie Zurovitz. Billy graduated from Broadmore High School in Baton Rouge, LA then attended Louisiana State University where he proudly marched in the Golden Band from Tigerland. Following LSU Billy enlisted in the United States Navy before receiving an Honorable Discharge. Billy had a huge heart and was loved by many. He was a friend that would help in any way he could and always provided an ear to listen and a word of encouragement. He was a true servant of the Lord. Billy loved to watch his son play baseball and teach his grandchildren the love of the game. Billy was an avid fisherman and took pride in sharing that passion with others. A memorial service will be held on Sunday June 2, 2019 at 2pm. Services will be held at Mission Church located at 2120 North Mays Street in Round Rock, TX 78665 Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary