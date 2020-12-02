BENJAMIN, Bill February 16, 1955 November 23, 2020 William Forbes Benjamin, "Bill", 65, an Austin native, Passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. The cause was heart failure. He left a giant footprint and a trove of "Bill" stories shared with strangers and friends over campfires and in gatherings; honed over the years in the re-telling. His curiosity was boundless. His careers and adventures numerous. His network of acquaintances was wideranging. Landing spots included Llano, Taos, Colorado, Washington State, the Hill Country, Cuero, and, often a giant mineral and rock annual show in Arizona. His beloved older brother, David, described him as "an imagineer" and "builder of the highest order". He was a "gentle giant" whose presence could not be ignored. Charlie Morton, long time family friend, wrote "Bill lived so many exciting lives under one name." Schoolmate of many years, Suby Bowden , shared "Bill towered above us physically, yet always met each of us at our own levels with gentleness and kindness radiating from the inside." He was born on February 16, 1955 in Austin at the old Seton Hospital. He was the youngest son of David Gleason Benjamin and Marye Durrum Benjamin and nephew of Harold and Annie Durrum Robinson of Austin and the grandson of Margaret Staerker Benjamin of Cuero, Texas, all who preceded him in death along with his beloved guinea pig "Piggaroo". He is survived by his brother, David Benjamin, his sister, Margaret Keys, his niece, Marye Green, his nephew, James Bradford "Brad" Keys, his first cousin, Lear Robinson Weaver, his five great nieces and nephews , and his five great-great nieces and nephews: Jamie Hedrick, Brooke Hedrick, Jordan Green, Katlyn Green, Ty Keys, Jazmine Keys, Breon Bouldin, Lorelei Battreall, Kaleb Davis, and Elijah Davis. He was part of the fabric of "Old Austin" and West Austin, growing up on Hopi Trail and Tower Drive, Attending Dill and Casis elementary schools, O. Henry Middle School and Austin High. The die was cast early. As a toddler he repainted walls in his house with his mother's stolen red lipstick. A few months later he demolished a huge lime retaining wall with his tiny toy hammer. Later in life he worked with his brother-in-law, Jim Keys, now deceased, to restore several Texas iconic structures. He worked for WatsonCasey in Austin. He ultimately started his own construction company, Rabcon, Inc., and built several large historic restaurants, health clubs, live music venues in and around Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, and Aspen, Colorado, culminating in the worldfamous Billy Bob's Texas, the largest honky tonk in the world according to the Guinness book of World Records. (Glass cages were built into the walls Full of live rattlesnakes but had to be removed when too many urban cowboys punched out the glass to impress.) In addition to building, he early acquired the nickname "Rabbit" in an early stint as a bouncer and bartender at the Bucket in Austineven at his size he could easily in those days leap over the bar and restore order when a fight broke outthe unexpected arrival of a 275 pound flying rabbit usually enough to break up any altercation before it got very far out of hand. He was a peacemaker belying his large size. He was hired as security at The Armadillo World Headquarters and for many private parties and venues. Later in life, he served as a second mate and body guard traveling with a wealthy family globally, securing the safety of the family and entrusted with their children. He had natural athletic abilities. In his early 20's He could leap high in the air and catch a stronglythrown frisbee between his size 18 feet and stick the landing. As a young man he once hoisted a 400 pound cast iron clawfoot bathtub on his back and carried it across a narrow gangplank to a houseboat he and his brother Were sharing. He variously worked off shore, prospected for opals, traded rocks, gems, minerals and coins, and never stopped dreaming big. His passions included love of animals, fishing in Port Aransas, playing pool, Gospel music, Scooter Cheatum's Weedfeed project, inventions, swapping tall tales, long conversations, road trips-- especially with his brother David, fireworks and anything else he became curious about. Nothing pleased him more than to liven things up coming off an airplane in Belize one Christmas dressed as Santa, suiting up as a giant green leprechaun for a Wounded Warrior
fundraiser, in general, delighting people. Bill and his older brother David shared many adventures, numerous dreams and ideas, and outrageous and spectacular events they created together to raise funds for worthy causes. He was an adored Uncle to his niece and nephew and an equally adored "Uncle Chunklecheese" to his ten great and great great nieces and nephews and his loud "ho ho ho whatdoyouknow" was his calling card on the phone or in person. He retained playful energy all his life. His niece, Marye, remembers "Bill loved nothing more than to delight and surprise family and perfect strangers." He lived large and marched to his own drummer. In these last years his heart physically weakened and he faced multiple challenges. His curiosity never abated. His idea generator never stopped. He still created various business ventures under the name Texalope. You could still find him on his red souped up scooter at Farmers Markets on Saturdays, roaming the Hill Country, or traveling cross country to meet up with his buddies in Arizona at the rock show or still mining for opals. Children still often mistook him for Santa Claus. His nephew, Brad, summed it up "his world was the ocean. His integrity and curiosity, the paddle." The family acknowledges his extraordinary cadre of three close and dear friends Aaron Cleaver, Jon Aune and Wilson Cheum. In view of Covid 19 this obituary is intended as the immediate rememberance. The family is waiting to decide about a formal memorial service. At Bill's request his ashes will be scattered in Colorado and other places he loved. A gravestone will be placed in the family plot next to his grandparents in the Hillside Cemetery in Cuero, Texas. Memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
, Goodwill of Austin, or Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church in Austin. It should be noted ill's father was one of the founders of Goodwill in Austin. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Margaret Keys, Post Office Box 5709, Austin, Texas 78763.