BOWDEN JR., William "Bill" Francis Age 63, of Austin, TX, passed away November 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Everett, MA, January 26, 1956, to the late Elva Bowden and late William Bowden. Bill is loved by many, including his children, Nikki and Blake Foree, Jessica and Brett Davis, Philip Bowden, and the late Allyson Bowden; "Big Guy" to his grandchildren, Layton and Parker Foree; brother Peter and Donna Bowden, sister Barbara Bowden and the late Larry Bowden and his wife Cathy. Extended family, Cindy Strathouse and husband Scott, the Baugh family, Russell family, and Marshall family, along with many dear friends in Texas and Massachusetts. A memorial service was held Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Massachusetts in his honor.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 12, 2019