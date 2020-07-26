FUHRMAN, William John William John Fuhrman, born 10/02/1944 in Austin has left to join his family on 07/22/2020. He was a graduate of Travis High School and The University of Texas. John was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the Army, and enjoyed spending time at the local VFW. He retired from Texas Department of Transportation and spent most of his time researching genealogy of his deep rooted South Austin Family. Private services will be held by the family at a later date. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 26, 2020.