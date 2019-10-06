|
GARNER, William Born December 11, 1930 to Sue Nelle Hart Garner and William Garner, Sr. Died at the age of 88 on September 27, 2019. His family moved to Tyler in east Texas where he met his lifelong love, Rosemary Dellinger, at Sunday school when they were just SIX years old! Attended Rice University and then UT Austin where he graduated with an Electrical Engineering Bachelor's Degree, followed by a Master's Degree. They married on March 25, 1951 in Tyler and celebrated their 68th anniversary this year! Buddy started his own company, Applied Research Associates (ARA), in the early 1950s making water temperature thermometers. ARA evolved into a very successful international water quality monitoring instrument design and manufacturing company (renamed Hydrolab Corporation) where all of his children worked with him. With the company sold in 1997 and time on his hands, Buddy and Rosemary began traveling the world visiting MANY countries. They even lived in Paris for a short time learning French. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary, who will sorrowfully miss her very best friend; his children, Bo Garner; Stuart Garner (Rose); Sally Garner; Sam Garner (Martha). Grandchildren are Eric Garner; Emily Garner; GW Hill (Alyssa); Gemma Champagne (Dan); Garrett Garner (Kim); Hayden, Trevor & Logan Garner; Amy Gayhart (Brandon); and Carl Gayhart. Great grandchildren are Sam, Carson & Darby Champagne. Private services were held on Saturday, October 5th. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 6, 2019