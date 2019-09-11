|
|
WAHL, William Gene William Gene "Billy" Wahl passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019. Billy was born in Austin, Texas September 6, 1955. Billy was a lifelong resident of Austin and Lago Vista, Texas. Billy's ambition was to be a pilot. Upon taking flying lessons it became apparent his eyesight would not allow for this. He worked at Westinghouse until the closing of his section. Then he pursued TV and radio repair. He also enjoyed tinkering on cars. Billy loved baseball, football and hockey. The Longhorns and Cowboys were his favorite. He also attended every little league game and/or practice his niece and nephews' played. Billy is preceded in death by his father, John Wahl. He is survived by his mother, Alma Wahl, sisters, Johanna Eades and Annette Pike (husband Mickey), nieces and nephews, Chris Geddes (wife Cindy), Kati Yee (husband Kevin), Kevin Pike, and godmother Marlene Wahl. Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, September 15th at 2:00pm. 3810 Bainbridge Cove, Round Rock, Tx 78681
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 11, 2019