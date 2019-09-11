Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Wahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Gene Wahl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Gene Wahl Obituary
WAHL, William Gene William Gene "Billy" Wahl passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019. Billy was born in Austin, Texas September 6, 1955. Billy was a lifelong resident of Austin and Lago Vista, Texas. Billy's ambition was to be a pilot. Upon taking flying lessons it became apparent his eyesight would not allow for this. He worked at Westinghouse until the closing of his section. Then he pursued TV and radio repair. He also enjoyed tinkering on cars. Billy loved baseball, football and hockey. The Longhorns and Cowboys were his favorite. He also attended every little league game and/or practice his niece and nephews' played. Billy is preceded in death by his father, John Wahl. He is survived by his mother, Alma Wahl, sisters, Johanna Eades and Annette Pike (husband Mickey), nieces and nephews, Chris Geddes (wife Cindy), Kati Yee (husband Kevin), Kevin Pike, and godmother Marlene Wahl. Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, September 15th at 2:00pm. 3810 Bainbridge Cove, Round Rock, Tx 78681
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.