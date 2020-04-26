|
|
WILLMAN JR., William George William George Willman, Jr. "Bill" passed away from heart failure Wednesday April 22, 2020. He was born April 26, 1930 in Brownsville, Tx to William George Willman and Evelyn Randolph Willman. He is survived by his son Stanley Willman "Stan" and wife Norma Willman, granddaughter Fallon Grivas and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his younger brother Joseph Frank Willman "Joe" and wife Mary Margaret Willman. He was predeceased by his wife Sylvia Willman, son Christopher Alan Willman and sister Evelyn Cary Welborn. For 38 years he was a core driller with the Texas Highway Department. His family wishes to thank the owners, managers, and staff of Barton Hills Nursing Center for their kind care during the last years of his life. His body will be interred next to his wife Sylvia Willman and son Chris in a private service on Sunday April 26th at 1pm at Live Oak Cemetery in Manchaca. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020