SNYDER, William H. "Bill" William H. "Bill" Snyder, age 73, of Bastrop was called from this life on June 22, 2019 at home with his family by his side. Bill was born July 2, 1945 in Lampasas, Texas to William Morris Snyder II and Laura (Miller) Snyder. Bill married Patricia Jeanette Willet in Fredericksburg, Texas on November 26, 1983. Bill worked at LCRA for 32 years as a lineman before retiring. He enjoyed helping others and doing all kinds of crafts and repairs. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Patricia. He is survived by: six daughters, Katrina, Michelle, Cindy, Candy, Laura and Brandi; 6 sons, Shawn, Kevin, Terry, William, Ronnie and Andy; 32 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Hamrick and numerous cousins. Graveside Services will be 11:00am Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Ridgeway Cemetery, Paige, Texas under the direction of Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 29, 2019