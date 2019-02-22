Home

William Henry Stone Obituary
STONE, William Henry William Henry "Henry" Stone, born July 23, 1959, died January 8, 2019, from a short but aggressive bout of pancreatic cancer. He was a lifelong resident of Austin, Texas. Henry was a cabinet-maker, mill-worker, welder, blacksmith, and, finally, welding professor at Austin Community College, his dream job. He is survived by his wife, Laura; his son, Angus; his brothers Byron, Donald, Matt, and Jeff; his sisters Robin, Melissa, and Jennifer; and numerous nieces and nephews. His family and friends will celebrate his brilliant, beautiful life on Sunday, February 24, 2019, 3:00 PM, at McCallum High School Arts Center, 5600 Sunshine Dr, Austin, TX 78756, (corner of Sunshine and Koenig). In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network https://www.pancan.org/ or PurpleStride Austin 2019 http://bit.ly/PurpleStrideForTheLoveOfHenry. A more detailed obituary can be seen and online condolences may be made at https://www.centraltexascremation.com/obituaries/William-Stone-19/#!/Obituary.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 22, 2019
