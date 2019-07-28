|
SAUL JR., William J. William John Saul, Jr '51 died July 2, 2019 at the age of 91. Bill married Jacqueline Mary Smythe, fellow 1951 Swarthmore graduate, and welcomed 4 children into their life. Prior to college, he served in the Army Air Force at the conclusion of WW2. A public school educator who lived most of this life in East Aurora, NY, Bill went on to complete coursework at Canisus College in Buffalo, NY to finish his career as a middle school guidance counselor. He was recognized by his friends and family as an extrovert who was forever loyal to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Buffalo Bills, and the Buffalo Sabres. Gardening, bridge, golf, reading history books, and bowling were hobbies through which he made numerous friends, including after a move to Austin, TX in 2005 to leave the ice and snow behind.
