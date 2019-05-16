BALCEZAK, William Kenneth The world lost a truly amazing soul on May 13, 2019, William Kenneth Balcezak. Bill, or Binky to many of those who knew him well, was born November 22, 1943 in Hartford, Connecticut. From humble beginnings of picking Connecticut Broadleaf tobacco and strawberries he then attended the University of Connecticut on a scholarship. During his time in Storrs he met Sharon Lewis in a college bar, a meeting that would turn into a 53 year relationship and marriage. After graduating first in his engineering class from UConn he accepted a scholarship to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he achieved his master's degree in mechanical engineering. Bill and Sharon married on August 12, 1967. Bill was hired by DuPont in Wilmington, Delaware where he and Sharon lived when their first son, Chris, was born in 1969. After a move to Burlington, Vermont to work for IBM, Bill and Sharon's daughter, Heather, was born in 1972. Another move with IBM brought the Balcezaks to Austin, Texas in 1972 where their youngest son, Michael, was born in 1974. After a brief transfer to New Jersey Bill and Sharon eventually settled permanently in the then newly developed Lost Creek neighborhood in Austin in 1980, remaining in their home for the following 39 years. Bill utilized his engineering background to create a career in software development, implementation and consulting until he retired in 2015. Bill's world revolved around his love for family, his endless work ethic, his gentle and generous nature and his servant's heart. A strong and steady but also quiet and supportive gentleman, he enjoyed watching his wife, kids and grandkids take center stage. These qualities enabled him to provide a blessed life for Sharon and himself and the ability to send his three children to college and onto successful futures. Bill's endearing focus on others' wellbeing culminated into being Sharon's fulltime caregiver after her health declined. His devotion was beyond measure and the ultimate example to friends and family. Unfortunately, in January, 2019 Bill was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. He fought a valiant battle against that truly brutal condition but succumbed on May 13, fortunately surrounded by loved ones. He was a great American, a devoted 4th Degree Knight, an incredible husband and the world's best dad and we will miss him dearly. Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Glenys Balcezak, his father, Edward Balcezak, his brother, Tommy Balcezak, his sister, Lori Trafficanti and his son Chistopher Balcezak. He is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Sharon, his daughter Heather Hodes, her husband Ted Hodes, his son Michael and nine grandchildren, Will Hodes, Noah Hodes, Luke Hodes, Annabelle Hodes, Romey Hodes, Hannah Balcezak, Ben Balcezak, Grace Balcezak and Susannah Balcezak. Visitation 6-8pm, Thursday, May 16th (Rosary 7:00pm) at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 W. William Cannon Dr. Austin, TX. Mass of Christian Burial 1:00pm Friday, May 17th at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church 5455 Bee Cave Road, Westlake Hills, TX. Internment at Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Knights of Columbus Council 10836 St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary