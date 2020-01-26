Home

In Memorium William Knighten (Bill) Mansfield 1967-2018 We miss you, loving son/ younger brother/ uncle, on this day that would have been your 53rd birthday. We remember your love of nature and outdoors, how you explored the Barton Creek Greenbelt with your faithful dog. We remember the pride you took in your work as a professional arborist. We remember your passion for science and knowledge. Your interests were wide and your travels ranged from the high mountains of the Western US to remote regions of Viet Nam. We're grateful to you for sharing your enthusiasm and knowledge of arrowheads and fossils, for lending your fine singing voice in choir, and for providing fresh honey to the family for many years. We are grateful to your AA friends who stood by you during your dark hours. Your faith in God was a constant presence in your life. May your spirit shine, as it does in our memories. Love, Sue Ann (Mom), Marianna, Charley, Andy
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 26, 2020
