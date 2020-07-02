1/1
William L. Banning
BANNING, William L On Saturday, June 27, 2020 Bill Banning passed away peacefully after a long battle against multiple cancers. He is survived by his wife Lois, sons Thomas and John, two grandchildren Sutton and Sloane, and his sister Beverly Bernadine Banning, all of Austin, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents Lester and Pauline Banning and sister, Betty Batschlett all of Columbia, Mo. Bill was a trailblazer in the field of computer programming and after 28 years with IBM, retired in 2000 as a Sr. System's Programmer. He loved good music, good food and especially good friends. At Bill's request no services are planned. Those wishing to honor Bill's memory are encouraged to donate to their local Food Bank.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

