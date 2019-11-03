|
MADISON JR., William Lee William Lee Madison, Jr., 75, of Cedar Park, TX, died October 28th. He was born in Louisville, KY on August 27, 1944, a son of the late Oralene (Appleton) and William Lee Madison, Sr He served and retired in the U.S. Air Force as a Master Sgt. Then worked and retired from the US Postal Service. William was the proud husband of Macie Lee (Davis) Madison. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 5th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. B.W. McClendon, Sr. officiating. Interment 2PM at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX with full military honors. Public Viewing will be 3 PM to 6 PM on Monday, November 4th at E.M. Franklin Chapel 1812 E.M. Franklin Ave Austin, TX. Flowers can be delivered to the church and 1309 East12th Street in Austin. Go to alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 3, 2019